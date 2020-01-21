Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $2.22 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. 713,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

