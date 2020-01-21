Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $51.34 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,144,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,339,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 13.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,546,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,937,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 72,382,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,510,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.