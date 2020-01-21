Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

