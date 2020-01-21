Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.53. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

