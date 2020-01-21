Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Apartment Investment and Management comprises approximately 0.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 982,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,390. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

