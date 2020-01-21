Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,468,000 after acquiring an additional 573,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 562.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 519,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,567. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.