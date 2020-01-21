Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 4,052 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

BND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.35. 3,090,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

