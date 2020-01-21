Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 20,572 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. SYSCO makes up about 0.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.23. 2,821,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,980. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

