Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 69,929 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. 1,143,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7069 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

