Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 968,458 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,270 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,009. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

