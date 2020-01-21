Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 127,480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,642,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,000 after acquiring an additional 127,898 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,214,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 105,219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,172. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

