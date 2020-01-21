Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 16,535 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

