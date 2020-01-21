Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 324,540 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 311,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

