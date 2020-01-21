Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 36,600 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. 1,243,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,072. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

