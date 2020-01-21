Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

VGK traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $58.64. 2,017,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

