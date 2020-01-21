Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $25.52 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,518,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.58. 112,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,221. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

