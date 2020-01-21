Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,435,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 11,968,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,776. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

