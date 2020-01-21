Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,414.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $4,414.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00751638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

