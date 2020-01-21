Aeron (ARN) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, Mercatox, Tidex, IDAX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.