AidCoin (AID) Trading Up 85.4% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $717,575.00 and $7,935.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

