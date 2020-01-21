AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

1/10/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/24/2019 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

