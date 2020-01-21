Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 2.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $119,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $237.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.78 and a 1-year high of $241.90. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

