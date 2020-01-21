Aladdin 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.29 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene. Aladdin has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.01938427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.35 or 0.03898205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00658746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00754532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00102870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010294 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00603726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,286,670,701 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, BitForex, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.