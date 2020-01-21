Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.