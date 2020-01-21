Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0004 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $132,715.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

