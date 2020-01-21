Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559,368 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 23,936,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,399,754. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

