Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 312,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $122.78 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

