Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.01. 1,335,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,982. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

