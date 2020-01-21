Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y traded down $11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $804.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $816.56. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $797.13 and a 200-day moving average of $764.07.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

