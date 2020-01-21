Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $295,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,440. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 62,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $778.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

