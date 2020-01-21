AllSafe Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $170,011.00 and $1,541.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

