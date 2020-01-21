Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,481.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,481.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,373.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,257.58. The company has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.