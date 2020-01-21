Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,480.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,373.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.