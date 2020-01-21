Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $186,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,479.50. The company had a trading volume of 116,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,480.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

