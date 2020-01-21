alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €18.70 ($21.74) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

AOX opened at €17.37 ($20.20) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.85. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

