Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $15.03 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

