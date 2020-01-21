Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,174,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.6% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the second quarter. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $1,863.75. The stock had a trading volume of 196,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $923.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,824.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,817.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

