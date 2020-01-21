American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.