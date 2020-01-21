American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.37 and a 1-year high of $131.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

