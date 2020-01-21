American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.19% of American Water Works worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 139,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,249. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

