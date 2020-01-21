AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 30,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

