Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. 3,094,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,224. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 87,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,023 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

