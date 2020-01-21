Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.05. 611,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 115,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

