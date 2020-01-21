Amino Network Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $51,129.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,127,053 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

