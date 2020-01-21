AMO Coin (AMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,631.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. AMO Coin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $214,631.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,638,938,536 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

