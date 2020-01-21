Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cross Research

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,040,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,328,000 after buying an additional 236,214 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

