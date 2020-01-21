Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. First Foundation also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 99,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $755.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

