Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $389.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.80 million and the highest is $397.10 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

NYSE IBP opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.