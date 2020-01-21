Analysts Anticipate Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Post ($0.82) EPS

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

PHAT traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,885. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.