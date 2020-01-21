Analysts Anticipate REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Equities analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year sales of $6.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.64 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $49.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%.

RDHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter worth about $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.